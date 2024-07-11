Advance Booking for Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira' Sees Huge Success: ₹24 Lakh Earned, 12k Tickets Sold

The 'Sarfira' movie is crucial for Akshay Kumar as it marks a break from his previous flop films. It tells the story of Vir Matre, a struggling man in debt, whose first priority is to repay his loans. Alongside, he is passionate about a startup idea he believes in. The trailer depicts Akshay presenting his low-cost airline concept to an airline tycoon, portrayed by Paresh Rawal, who turns it down.

Trailer is intruding and the fans are hoping that this Story will turns out to be blockbuster. The report states that 12,102 tickets were sold for 3,269 shows of the film, earning ₹24.04 lakh in Hindi.

'Sarfira,' themed around India's startup culture and aviation industry, will premiere on July 12, with Suriya starring in the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru.' Other than this, Akshay Kumar is part of movies like 'Sky force', 'Singham Again', 'Kannapa' and 'Jolly LLB 3'. Sarfira also features Radhika Madana.