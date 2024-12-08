After Animal, Triptii Dimri to End 2024 on a Blockbuster Note with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara Alongside Shahid Kapoor

Triptii Dimri is all set to share screen space with Shahid Kapoor for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara. Cinephiles can expect a visual treat,as the much-anticipated film is scheduled to go on floors on January 6, 2025. This action-packed thriller boasts an ensemble cast of acclaimed actors. Reports suggest that pre-production is already underway, with a massive studio set up in Mumbai to bring the film’s ambitious vision to life.

The collaboration between Triptii Dimri and Shahid Kapoor promises a cinematic spectacle, set against the underworld backdrop in the post-Independence era. With an intensive shooting schedule planned, the makers aim to wrap up production soon, targeting a grand release in 2025. Triptii closed 2023 on a triumphant note, setting the stage for an extraordinary 2024. She remained a trending name throughout the year, captivating both audiences and critics alike. As the year draws to a close, Triptii is gearing up to start 2025 with a bang, courtesy of this promising venture. Her impressive performances have also earned her a spot among IMDb’s top-rated actresses. Here’s to yet another blockbuster year for this talented star!

Triptii began 2024 on a high note with several theatrical hits, including Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (soon to release on OTT), Bad Newz, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Her films not only performed exceptionally well at the box office but also won over audiences, keeping cash registers ringing. With the upcoming release of Arjun Ustara, Triptii Dimri is poised to win hearts once again.