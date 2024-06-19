After 'Balika Vadhu', Avika Gor has seen a surge in shows addressing social issues

New Delhi, June 19 Actress Avika Gor makes no bones about seeing a surge in shows addressing social issues after her socio-drama 'Balika Vadhu', where she portrayed the iconic character of Anandi on the small screen.

When asked about the decline in shows with social messages on television, Avika told IANS: "It's true that after 'Balika Vadhu', we did see a surge in shows addressing social issues."

With the rising popularity of 'Balika Vadhu', the small screen, which is often tagged as the "idiot box," saw an increase in meaningful shows such as 'Na Aana Iss Des Laado', 'Uttaran', and 'Kashi: Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora', among others.

However, the trend of social dramas soon dipped on the small screen, and Avika shared her perspective on the possible reasons.

Avika, who won a Rajiv Gandhi Award in 2009 for her portrayal of Anandi in the show, said: "However, the trend seemed to fade over time. I believe there are various factors at play here. One reason could be the evolving preferences of audiences, who may be seeking different types of content."

The 26-year-old actress, who made her film debut with the Telugu film 'Uyyala Jampala' in 2013, added: "Additionally, the dynamics of television programming and audience ratings play a significant role in shaping the content landscape. It's also possible that networks are exploring different genres and formats to cater to changing viewer interests."

Avika is positive that meaningful storytelling will find its way back onto screens.

"While shows with social messages may not be as prevalent on TV currently, I remain optimistic that meaningful storytelling will always find its way back onto our screens, whether through television or other platforms. And I think it's already happening with examples like 'Anupamaa' and 'Krishna Mohini'."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor