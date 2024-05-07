After casting vote in Uttara Kannada, Rishab Shetty talks about 'Kantara' prequel

Bengaluru, May 7 Superhit movie 'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty cast his vote at his native Baindur town in the Udupi district of Karnataka on Tuesday.

“I have cast my vote for the nation. This is also my right and I have exercised it. I won’t talk about the expectations from the government. I have carried out my responsibility,” Rishab Shetty said after casting his vote.

Rishab Shetty also talked about the much-awaited 'Kantara' prequel, saying that the shooting has begun and everything is going on smoothly.

“A big team is working with greater responsibility. Wonderful technicians are working on the project. The shooting is being done part by part. People have loved 'Kantara'.”

He added: “I have grown my hair and beard for a year for this movie. The secrecy has to be maintained during the shoot. The people should not lose expectation. The film will be shot entirely in the coastal Karnataka region.”

Rishab Shetty, clad in the traditional white shirt and dhoti, polled his vote at polling booth number 135 located at Karadi government school, where he studied during his childhood.

The actor has adopted the school and has been developing it for a few years. “The playground is being built for the school children. The construction work will be completed after the election,” the actor said.

