After Gavaskar in '83', Tahir Raj Bhasin happy playing romantic hero

Mumbai, Jan 22 Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is gearing up for the release of 'Looop Lapeta', is happy with the positive response to his work as a romantic hero in two of his recent releases, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein' and 'Ranjish Hi Sahi'.

The actor, who made his foray into Bollywood with his portrayal of an antagonist in 'Mardaani', now feels confident having received praises to his work both as a villain and a romantic hero.

Talking about the appreciation, Tahir said, "When I started out in the industry as an anti-hero I got overwhelming love from critics and audiences and now as I put myself out there to be judged as a romantic hero, I'm thrilled that the acceptance is even higher than what it was for 'Mardaani'."

He mentioned that the audience appreciation translates into his confidence as an actor, "It gives me so much confidence as an actor because every artiste wants his work to be appreciated. I'm thankful to the audience for showering so much love on the projects and me. I wish they continue to do so throughout my career because it's hugely motivating."

He added, "It is overwhelming and exciting to receive the kind of love that I have been getting as a romantic hero in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen' and 'Ranjish Hi Sahi'. Both these shows are doing well in their own right and are amongst the highest rated digital shows ever made in India! I'm ecstatic to know this because I have given these projects my everything."

