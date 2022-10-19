After 'Ghar Wapasi', 'Crash Course', it's 'Garmi' for Anushka Kaushik

Mumbai, Oct 19 Anushka Kaushik, who was seen in web series such as "Ghar Waapsi" and "Crash Course" is all set for Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming web series "Garmi".

The actress has wrapped up the shoot and she shares how it was to shoot for 86 days in Bhopal, Prayagraj, and Varanasi.

Talking about her shoot for the series, Anushka says: "It was an amazing experience to get to work with such an amazing cast and crew. Tigmanshu sir is a maverick and to get a chance to be directed by him is a once in a lifetime kind of opportunity."

Praising the director, who is also known for his films such as "Paan Singh Tomar", and "Saheb and Biwi Aur Gangster", she adds: "His approach towards his work has taught me a lot and it has reflected in my portrayal as well. I can't wait for the audience to see me in this new avatar."

Apart from this series, Anushka will also be seen in Arbaaz Khan's production "Patna Shukla" where she plays an integral part along with Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

