After Holi, it's Rang Panchami back home in Indore for Isha Koppikar Narang

Mumbai, March 8 For Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar Narang, who's best known for her roles in movies such as 'Company', 'Kaante' and 'Shabri', Holi means going back to her hometown Indore, where it extends into the celebration of Rang Panchami, five days after the festival of colours.

In this city-wide celebration of colours dating back to the time of the Holkars, water coloured with 'gulal' is poured over the tens of thousands of people who partake of the festivities. Today, the city's municipal corporation does the job of pouring coloured water in old Indore.

For Isha, Holi means going to Indore and joining the extended celebrations with her family. The 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi' actress added: "I adore my hometown and I enjoy celebrating Holi with my family and friends. I'm looking forward to celebrating Holi with my daughter Riaana now that everything is safe."

