After judging Miss World, it's back to work for Pooja Hegde on 'Deva' sets

Mumbai, March 14 Pooja Hegde, who served as one of the judges for the Miss World grand finale in Mumbai this past weekend, has returned to the sets of her upcoming film 'Deva' to resume shooting.

The actress stars opposite Shahid Kapoor in the film. The new schedule is unfolding in Mumbai. The film also has Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role.

Taking to social media, Pooja offered fans a sneak peek from the 'Deva' sets. She wrote in the caption, "Back to shoot #DEVA".

'Deva' is an action-packed thriller directed by Rosshan Andrrews; Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are the producers. The film is set to hit theatres on Dussehra, or October 11 later this year.

Earlier, Pooja, who was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', went on a vacation to Goa. The diva, who enjoys 26.6 million followers on Instagram, dropped a series of pictures of her basking in the Goan sun while sporting a no-makeup look.

She also dished up glimpses of some of the culinary delights of Goa and a picture of her chilling by the poolside.

