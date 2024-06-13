After Karan Johar's plea, Bombay High Court restrains release of 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : The Bombay High Court on Thursday has restrained the release of film 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar,' and any promotional material finding a strong prima facie case that the makers have made unauthorised use of filmmaker Karan Johar's name and personality.

Matter adjourned to July 10.

Filmmaker Karan Johar approached the Bombay High Court against the makers of the, 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar'. The plea addressed the unlawful use of his name in the title of the film.

His team has confirmed that, "Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar has approached the Bombay High Court against the makers of upcoming Hindi movie "Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar", saying they have unlawfully used his name in the title."

The plea is against producers of the movie, IndiaPride Advisory and Sanjay Singh, and writer-director Bablu Singh for the usage of Karan Johar's name in the film's title. The movie is slated for release on June 14.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is gearing up for the release of his next film, 'Kill'.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

The trailer begins with Lakshya proposing to his girlfriend Tanya Maniktala on a train. However, their romantic journey soon turns into a nightmare when a group of goons attack the train. Raghav Juyal also marked their presence in the trailer. Lakshya, who is termed as not an "ordinary soldier" in the trailer, unleashes bloodbath to protect his love and near ones.

The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar. Kill made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 and is now ready for release in theatres on July 5, 2024.

It earned great reviews for its thrilling action scenes, marking Lakshya as a rising star in the film industry.

Lakshya was initially slated to debut in the shelved romantic comedy Dostana 2.

