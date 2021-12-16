After Kareena and Amrita, starkid Shanaya Kapoor also tested positive for Covid-19

Karan Johar's party let another Bollywood celeb infected by corona, after Kareena Kapoor and her friend Amrita Arora now starkid Shanaya Kapoor has also been tested positive for corona, it is said that her mother Maheep Kapoor also attended the private dinner at Karan Johar's house, where she contracted the virus.



Whereas, Shanaya took her Instagram and informed her fans about diagnosis, she wrote "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone."

Not only Kareena and Amrita but Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan's wife, also tested positive for Covid-19, they had also attended the gathering which Karan Johar hosted at his house. Whereas, Karan Johar and his family tested negative for Covid-19.

On Tuesday Karan Johar took his Instagram and slammed media who were standing outside his house, he said "To some members of the media, I would like (to) clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a 'party' and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no 'hotspot' of Covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all."