After 'Laal Singh Chaddha', netizens demand boycott of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's 'Liger

Vijay Deverakonda's much awaited Hindi debut Liger has landed trouble as Boycott Liger Movie is trending big time on Twitter. Various reasons are being cited by the netizens calling for the 'Liger' ban. Mainly, those who are boycotting the Telugu film is because of Karan Johar's involvement in it. One user wrote, "I will boycott the movie. You shouldn't be associated with KJO or any other from Bullywood. #BoycottLigerMovie #BoycottLiger #BoycottBollywood #BoycottbollywoodForever #BoycottbollywoodCompletely"

This is yet another movie after 'Laal Singh Chhadha', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Dobaaraa' and the yet-to-be-released 'Pathaan', which the netizens have given a call to boycott citing various reasons.

Recently, in an interview, Vijay reacted to people boycotting Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. He said that on a film set, apart from the actors and director, there are many other important characters, there are 200-300 actors working on a film, including staff members of actors. Vijay also pointed out that a film gives employment to many people and is a source of livelihood for many. He added that when Aamir Khan makes a ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, it is his name that stars in the film, but there are 2000-3000 families that are being provided for. When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods.The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film.