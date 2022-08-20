After Mohanlal, Maddy calls IAC Vikrant an engineering marvel

Chennai, Aug 20 Actor Madhavan, who is basking in the success of his recently released film, 'Rocketry', has called India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, an engineering marvel.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted pictures of his visit to the mighty battle ship and wrote: "INS Vikrant visit. My utmost gratitude and thank you for this very special honor. Such a privilege to be invited by the Indian Navy on the indigenously built aircraft carrier soon to be commissioned."

"Interacted with the men and officers of IAC Vikrant. It is the first indigenously built aircraft carrier. #Atmanirbhar Bharat #Engineeringmarvel."

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal too had been invited by the Navy earlier to pay a visit to the ship. Mohanlal, after visiting the ship, had said: "After 13 long years of dedicated construction, she sets sail as a true engineering marvel that further fortifies the Indian Navy and speaks volumes about India's shipbuilding capabilities. Witnessing the unmatched peculiarities of this mean machine urges me to triumphantly salute all the people behind IAC Vikrant, the wonder. May she always be victorious at sea!"

