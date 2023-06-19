After Nepal, Jammu demands national ban on Prabhas starrer Adipurush

Jammu witnessed heated protests as a group of demonstrators gathered to voice their demands for a nationwide ban on the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film Adipurush. The protesters expressed their discontent by burning effigies. Earlier, all Hindi films, including “Adipurush”, were banned in the Nepal capital Kathmandu and the tourist town of Pokhara on Monday following a controversy over its dialogues, including the mention of Sita as “India’s daughter.

Police personnel were deployed across 17 halls in Kathmandu to ensure that no Hindi film is screened.Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah on Sunday said no Hindi film will be allowed to run in Kathmandu Metropolitan City until the dialogue “Janaki is a daughter of India” in “Adipurush” is removed not just in Nepal but also in India. Sita, also referred to as Janaki, is believed by many to have been born in Janakpur in southeast Nepal. Pokhara was quick to follow suit. Pokhara Metropolis Mayor Dhanaraj Acharya said “Adipurush” will be barred from screening from Monday onwards.According to Kathmandu mayor, screening “Adipurush” without getting one of its dialogues removed will cause “irreparable damage. Produced by T-Series, Retrophiles, and UV Creations, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Shesh (Lakshman) and Devdutta Nage as Bajrang (Hanuman).