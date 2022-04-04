After Oscar now Grammy fails to pay tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar, fans react

After the Oscar 2022 94th Academy Awards now Grammy 2022 failed to pay tribute to Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday night. The 2022 Grammys’ In Memoriam, led by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr, Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler, paid tribute to the late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim, Taylor Hawkins, and Tom Parker, among several others. But legendary Indian playback singers Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri, who passed away earlier this year, were not mentioned in the memoriam.

And expressing anger over it Lata Mangeshkar's fans have taken social media and slammed Grammy, one user wrote "#GRAMMYs #LataMangeshkar Grammys just remembered #all musicians who died last year. Missing #LataMangeshkar they missed big," while another commented, "#Grammys forgetting #LataMangeshkar is a huge failure by the @RecordingAcad since there was so much talk about diversity and inclusion!!"

Another one wrote "So the in-memoriam segment of #GRAMMYs, just like the #Oscars2022, doesn't include legendary #LataMangeshkar and then these award ceremonies will harp on about diversity & inclusivity. LOL!"

"First the Oscars, now no mention of #LataMangeshkar in the In Memoriam of the #GRAMMYs either. How clueless are these executives? Lataji was a bigger star than everyone on that Grammy stage tonight" one user commented.