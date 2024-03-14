After Pritam, it is KJo's turn to praise Shubh Sutradhar’s rendition of ‘Ve Kamleya’

Mumbai, March 14 Director-producer Karan Johar, who recently hosted the grand finale of Miss World 2024 in Mumbai, has heaped praise on Shubh Sutradhar, a contestant on the kids’ singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3’.

KJo took to the Stories section of his Instagram account on Thursday and shared a video of Shubh singing in the show.

In the video, the singer could be seen crooning ‘Ve Kamleya’ from the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

KJo wrote on the video, “My favourite song from our film #VeKamleya."

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty, fondly known as Pritam Da within the music fraternity, was also mightily impressed by Shubh.

The composer, moved by the young contestant’s performance, requested him to sing his chartbuster song ‘Kesariya’, as shared by show judge Neha Kakkar.

The song ‘Kesariya’ is from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer film ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan.

'Superstar Singer 3’ is hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and features Neha Kakkar as the 'Super Judge' with Captains Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, and Sayali Kamble.

This weekend, the contestants will put their best foot forward in the 'Final Auditions' to secure their position in the Top 15.

