After Raju Srivastava, comedian Parag Kansara dies of sudden heart attack

Comedian and "Great Indian Laughter Challenge" participant Parag Kansara passed away after sudden cardiac arrest. Sunil Pal, shared the terrible news on his social media pages.Comedian Sunil stated in the video, "Another stunning revelation has emerged from the world of humour. Our fellow contestant in the Laughter Challenge, Kansara Ji, is no longer with us."In his video, Sunil said, “Namaskar friends! Another bad news, one that has wrenched our hearts, came from the industry of comedy. Our sixth companion from Laughter Challenge, Parag Kansara is dead. He used to do his comedy pieces by the name Ulta Soch. He used to think of things in a different way and made us laugh. He is dead. What is happening to the world of comedy? Who cast an evil eye on the world of comedy? Why are such things happening with people who make us laugh, people who make efforts to make us laugh; and their families? I have no clue.”

Recalling Parag and his work, Sunil said, “My memories with Parag are fresh. He considered me as young brother, I did films with him Bombay to Goa, Bhawnao ko Samjho. We did hundreds of TV shows and thousands live shows together. He was a great artist - Gujarati was his mother tongue and he lived in Vadodara. He was a part time magician, did odd jobs and often took all responsibilities of kids for functions. He had worked in circus as well. Please pray for his soul and his family. It is tough to believe he is no more. Pray to God to save comedians, not just those who are professional comedians but everyone who makes others laugh.”He added, “The best of comedians, pillars of comedy are going away. We just lost Raju Srivastava and we are yet to come to terms with his death. We still remember his jokes and laugh. But the truth is that he is not with us physically. Prior to his death, we lost Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Deepesh Bhan at a very young age. Four or five days ago my dear friend Jeetu Gupta (Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor) lost his son, his house faced the tragedy. Prior to that comic poet Ashok Sidhwani, Anant Srimauli also died. The world of comedy is losing many gems. God, do you have a dearth of comedians in your court that you are snatching away our comedy kings and magicians?”Sunil also urged God to save comedians for this world and requested everyone to take care of themselves, as well as those around them.



