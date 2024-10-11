After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt seeks blessings at Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : Actor Alia Bhatt offered prayers at the Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai on Friday where she met Kajol and her sister Tanishaa, who are regulars at the Durga Puja pandal.

Alia looked ethereal in a red saree. She was joined by her sister Shaheen.

Take a look at the pictures

On Thursday, Alia's husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the pandal, seeking blessings from the deity. His candid pictures with Rani Mukerji instantly went viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia's film 'Jigra' hit the theatres today. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also features Vedang Raina of 'The Archies' fame.

Jigra' revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

