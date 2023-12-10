After Ranveer Singh, Vidyut Jammwal goes nude on social media

Vidyut Jammwal, who is celebrating his 43rd birthday in the Himalayas went bold by going nude. The actor bared it all in his latest Instagram post as the pictures show him taking a bath in the sand cooking in the outdoors without any outfit.Along with the photos, Vidyut also penned a long note describing his Himalayan retreat and revealed that his pictures were clicked by a local shepherd.

"My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - 'the abode of the divine' started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend The actor bared it all in his latest Instagram post as the pictures show him taking a bath in days alone- every year. Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy my solitude and realising the importance of knowing 'Who I am Not' which is the first step of knowing 'WHO AM I' as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature," he captioned his post.

Vidyut added, "I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love. I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION. I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION. I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT. I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION. It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - Reborn. In the caption, he also revealed the release date of his upcoming film Crakk. "Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness .. I'm now ready and excited for my next chapter - CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024

