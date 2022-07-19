After Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill bags Rhea Kapoor’s next with Anil Kapoor

Before the release of her first Bollywood film, Shehnaaz Gill has bagged Rhea Kapoor's next, which will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.A report in ETimes states that Shehnaaz has been roped in by Rhea for her next project which will be helmed by her husband Karan Boolani. If this wasn't enough, the film will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Shehnaaz will be seen in a completely different avatar in this film.Shehnaaz Gill made her debut with Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh last year. Her next project is Salman Khan's multi-starrer directed by Farhad Samji. After Bigg Boss 13's success, Shehnaaz Gill was invited as a guest on various reality shows namely, Dance Deewane, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, Bigg Boss 14, and 15.

