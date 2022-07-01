After Shahid and Vidya, Kartik Aaryan on choreographer Roopal Tyagi's radar

Mumbai, July 1 Actress Roopal Tyagi, who was previously seen in the lead role as Gunjan in the TV show 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke', has revealed that she would love to choreograph Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.

Roopal, who also works in Bollywood as an assistant choreographer, says: "I was lucky enough to assist Pony Verma (Bollywood choreographer) in the song 'Mere Dholna' from the movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

"Also, after getting the opportunity to choreograph many popular stars such as Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan, now I would love to work with Kartik Aaryan. I'm more keen after watching him winning hearts with his performance on the same song I assisted years back (in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2')."

Talking ahead about her upcoming acting projects, the 'Bigg Boss 9' fame actress adds: "I'm looking forward to playing more mature characters now... Characters which are more nuanced and layered. Actually, I'm already in talks for something exactly like that, but I can't reveal much now. But if it happens, it will be super fun and interesting."

Roopal is currently part of the web series 'Biwi and Me'.

