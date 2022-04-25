After Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar to make her Bollywood debut soon?

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendnulkar, may soon make her Bollywood debut. According to a source who spoke to the entertainment portal Bollywood Life, “Sara might make her Bollywood debut soon. She has been very much interested in acting and she has even taken a few acting lessons as she does some brand endorsements. Sara has done her studies at London University in medicine. However, the 24-year-old girl’s interested in making her career in the glamour world.”

Further speaking about her interests, the source stated, “Sara, who often maintains a low-key profile, might leave the audience surprised with her acting skills. She is extremely talented and her parents are extremely supportive of whatever decision she makes. ”The 24-year-old attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and University College London or UCL in England. She has earlier shown an interest in modelling, taking up brand partnerships and sharing the details with her 1.8 million followers on Instagram. In one of her fashion campaigns, Sara featured alongside October star Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff, the daughter of industrialist Jaidev Shroff and Poonam Bhagat.This isn’t the first time Sara Tendulkar has made the headlines owing to her alleged Bollywood debut. Earlier, she was said to be making her debut opposite Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor but the rumours were shut down by her father, Sachin Tendulkar, who said that she was “enjoying academic pursuits”.

