After ‘Stree’ and ‘Bhediya’, Sachin-Jigar To Score Music for the Upcoming Horror-Comedy ‘Munjya’

Widely celebrated as one of the most gifted and loved musical duos, Sachin-Jigar have amassed a huge fan base globally. With a string of chart-topping hits to their credit, including the recent romantic track ‘Tu Meri Hai’, Sachin-Jigar’s dominance in the music scene continues. Up next, they are gearing up to enthrall audiences with their music for the horror-comedy ‘Munjya’. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, ‘Munjya’ promises to be an entertaining ride with Sachin-Jigar’s extraordinary music and Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics.

With a history of delivering blockbuster music in films like ‘Stree’, ‘Roohi’ and ‘Bhediya’, Sachin-Jigar are set to once again amaze audiences with their soundtrack in ‘Munjya’. Announcing their upcoming project, Sachin-Jigar shared the teaser for ‘Munjya’ on their social media handle. Opening up about creating music for ‘Munjya’, Sachin-Jigar said, "The very exciting aspect of this film is the story. Since we have already been a part of ‘Stree’ and ‘Bhediya’, we knew the demands there and how Dinu Sir is looking to position this film. The album is going to astonish the listeners. They might have not expected a soundtrack like this for a horror comedy film. It’s an exciting album and we are hoping that the audiences will shower their love as always.”

Meanwhile, Sachin-Jigar recently garnered immense praise for their incredible music in the murder mystery ‘Murder Mubarak’. Up next, the musicians are gearing up for their first-ever Australia-New Zealand Tour 2024, set for the month of June. Sachin-Jigar will be performing in Melbourne on June 28, in Sydney on June 29, and in Auckland on June 30. International fans of the duo are eagerly awaiting the grand musical bash.