After success of Pathaan, Karan Johar to invite Shah Rukh Khan as first guest of Koffee With Karan season 8

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which marked his return to starring roles after a gap of over four years, is ruling the ticket counters. It has been having a dream run at the box office since its release on January 25, and is also setting new benchmarks for the Hindi film industry. The action spy-thriller has already made Rs 729 crore mark worldwide and is now racing towards the Rs 500 crore mark in the domestic market. The movie has given Bollywood a new lease of life and number of B-town bigwigs are grateful towards Shah Rukh including filmmaker and good friend Karan Johar. Kjo who has been like family for the superstar is planning to bring Khan on his famous couch, post the success of Pathaan. The 7th season was a big hit with a number of new jodis gracing the show.

Now as per reports, the ace filmmaker is planning to bring good friend Shah Rukh as his first guest for season 8. Shah Rukh Khan has been one of the most regular guests on Karan Johar’s popular chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’. However, SRK did not grace the couch last season.Revealing the reason behind the same, Karan Johar told a news portal that SRK is not facing the media-public too much and seems to be saving it for ‘Pathan’. The filmmaker added that it is the best decision for Shah Rukh Khan to stay away from the limelight, because when his movie releases, it will be a ‘tsunami at the box office’. KJo also added that SRK has kept the audience waiting and the more they wait, the more love they will shower on the superstar. Directed by Siddharth Malhotra, 'Pathan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.‘Koffee with Karan’ season 7 began with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar. Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and several others gracing the show.