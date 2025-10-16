After the Success of Bads of Bollywood, Raghav to Undergo Look Transformation for His Telugu Debut , The Paradise

Fresh off the success of Bads of Bollywood, Raghav is gearing up for his next big leap — his Telugu debut, The Paradise. The actor, who impressed audiences and critics alike with his performance in the recent hit, took to social media to share an exciting update about his upcoming transformation for the new role.

Sharing the video on his Instagram Raghav said, “Sharing this because it’s the last time you’ll see me like this! I’m changing my look for my next film, The Paradise. Once the transformation starts, I’ll be staying quiet till we reveal it. My Telugu debut — hope you love the look as much as I do.”

The announcement has sparked curiosity and anticipation among fans, who are eager to see Raghav in an all-new avatar. While details about The Paradise remain tightly under wraps, Raghav’s statement hints at a striking new look that will be revealed closer to the film’s release.