After voting, Preity Zinta declares that 'our choice today will impact every single day of our lives'

Mumbai, May 20 Preity Zinta exercised her franchise in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, as she has cast her vote, saying it is the most important day for the future of our city, our state and our country.

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a selfie wearing a white kurta and black sunglasses. She is flaunting her inked index finger for the lenses.

The 'Veer-Zaara' actress captioned the picture: "I just went out to vote. Did you? Today is the most important day for the future of our city, our state and our country. Our choice today will impact every single day of our lives for the next 5 years so please don't give up on your power. Go out & vote for a better future #Govote #beresposible #Jaihind #ting."

Zinta is married to American financial analyst Gene Goodenough. They are parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy.

She next has 'Lahore 1947' in the pipeline. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor