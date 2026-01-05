Agastya Nanda calls playing Arun Khetarpal in 'Ikkis' his 'most special character'

Mumbai, Jan 5 Agastya Nanda called playing Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, in his debut movie "Ikkis", his most special character.

As Agastya himself is not on social media, his sister, Navya Nanda, dropped a short and sweet gratitude note on his behalf on her Instagram saying, "This was, is, and always will be the most special character I got to play. Thank you Arun Khetarpal....Love, Agastya. (sic)"

Previously, Agastya shared that music played a crucial role in helping him understand his character in "Ikkis".

The grandson of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan shared a statement that read, "Music played a huge role in helping me understand my character and its emotional journey. Listening to the complete album now feels like revisiting those moments on set which were honest, emotional, and very close to my heart.”

Recently, Agastya's co-star Simar Bhatia thanked him for sharing this journey with her.

A section of her heartfelt post on social media read, "Aggy, I have grown so fond of you. You are truly incredible in this film. I can’t wait for the world to witness the greatness of 2/Lt Arun Khetrapal through you. Thank you for making this journey feel shared, never lonely."

Agastya was also applauded by Big B for his performance in his debut movie.

Calling his performance “perfection in every shot”, Amitabh Bachchan recalled the day Agastya’s mother, Shweta, was rushed to the hospital during her final labour pains.

The Bollywood stalwart wrote, “Emotions flow .. As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS .. the time when his Mother , Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains .. his birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue..".

“To the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard .. to his growth .. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor. And tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film ..", he added.

