'Aggar Tum Na Hote' takes 6-yr leap, Simaran Kaur hopes for positive feedback

Mumbai, March 16 Actress Simaran Kaur talks about her show 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' which is going to take a six-year leap.

The daily soap revolves around a young nurse Niyati Mishra (essayed by Simaran Kaur) and Abhimanyu Pandey (played by Himanshu Soni), who is a rich young man dealing with mental instability. 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' shows the chemistry that develops between the two.

Talking about the leap, Simaran reveals: "I'm proud to be an integral facet of the show, 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' and grateful to be entertaining audiences as Niyati. I must say that the leap will be one of the most significant emotional sequences and will give rise to exciting developments in the show."

In the recent episodes, viewers have seen a new character Angad (Reyaansh Vir Chadha) being introduced in the show. He kidnaps the daughter of Niyati and Abhimanyu, conspiring a game of blame on Niyati. And as a result Niyati is forced to leave her house.

The show takes a 6-year leap and Niyati will be seen in an all-new avatar, while Abhimanyu is deeply broken and hurt. Niyati is staying in Lucknow with an adopted 6-year-old girl and raising her as a single mother.

The actress shares further on how the recent twist will make the story line interesting.

"This 6-year leap will turn our lives upside down and leave our fans wanting for more. The leap holds a lot of excitement for our audiences as Abhimanyu and Niyati's happiness ever after is all set to change completely.

"After the leap, I am looking forward to seeing the audience's response to an all-new avatar of my character. I believe the upcoming episodes are set to unfold new spins, turns to the story, and keep the viewers on the edge of their seats," she adds.

'Aggar Tum Na Hote' airs on Zee TV.

