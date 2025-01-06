'Agra Affair' trailer hints at a poignant tale of unrequited love

Mumbai, Jan 6 Amazon's free video streaming service, Amazon MX Player, recently released the trailer of their forthcoming show 'Agra Affair'.

The project will see Aakash Dahiya, Harshita Gaur, and Chakori Dwivedi in significant roles.

The trailer provides us with an insight into the lives of Aakash, an aspiring restaurateur, and Tanvi, a free-spirited tour guide, who decided to open a restaurant together for international tourists in Agra.

Talking about his character, Aakash Dahiya shared, "Aakash is someone who experiences love in its rawest, most vulnerable form. He's a dreamer who isn't afraid to put his heart on the line, and his pursuit of love is as much about finding himself as it is about finding the right person. It's been an incredible experience breathing life into a character who grapples with passion and rejection, all while striving to establish his career. I hope that viewers see his strength in vulnerability and can connect with his struggle to keep moving forward in the face of heartbreak."

Harshita Gaur, who plays the character of Tanvi in the series was quoted, as saying, "Tanvi is a free spirit, driven more by her dreams and career than romance. But her evolution is one of self-discovery. She finds herself torn between ambition and feelings she never expected to catch. It's a relatable conflict -- balancing what you want with what you feel. Stepping into Tanvi's shoes made me explore these contradictions, and I can't wait for the audience to see how she grows throughout the series."

In the meantime, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, Amogh Dusad, revealed, "'Agra Affair' takes a distinct approach to the concept of love and relationships by blending modern ambitions with the timeless allure of Agra. This show explores how people's dreams can sometimes overpower their emotions. It's a beautiful journey of personal and emotional growth."

'Agra Affair' will stream on Amazon MX Player from January 8 this year.

--IANS

pm/khz

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor