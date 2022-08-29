Agra NGO helps people aged over 50 find life partners

At any age, everyone needs a partner to share their happy and sad moments of life. Having a companion who is caring, discreet and honest helps to prevent people from loneliness and encourages healthy mental stimulation.

Loneliness is pervasive among older people, and news of children abandoning their parents for unknown reasons surfaces on the internet frequently which breaks our hearts.

To prevent this situation in future, an NGO in Agra, Anubandh Foundation, came up with a unique idea to help people older than 50, by organising a spouse introduction conference to get introduced to new people to start their second innings of life with a new partner and to get rid of the loneliness.

On the very first day of the conference, 50 men and 6 women, above the age of 50 registered their names.

Natu Bhai Patel, president of the organisation stated, "First of all the conference is only for 50 plus and it is absolutely free of cost and there are no restrictions of caste and religion. It is very difficult to spend time at this age when the spouse gets separated. In today's age, when children are with their parents they don't want to keep the elderly and leave them in the ashram, so the need for a companion increases, so we hold an introduction meeting for men and women over 50 years of age. The single person can start the second inning by applying for his spouse, I request everyone to bring their parents and in-laws and join them in the new beginning."

Talking about this conference he added, "Earlier we organised such event in Gujarat where 183 elderly couples got married and this is the 70th edition of the spouse introduction conference."

Jagdish Mittal, Anubandh Foundation Agra, said, "Till now we have already registered 60 people above the age of 50. No one has objected to our noble cause, and everyone called and supported us. Six females registered themselves and we are expecting more women to come forward and join us."

Elders from neighbouring states Mathura, Delhi, Aligarh and Meerut are also registering themselves.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor