Ahead of wedding, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's intimate moment from Brahmastra poster goes viral

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji unveiled a new poster of Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film will release on September 9.Ayan penned a lengthy caption, “Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahmāstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be… Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmāstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love – that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster. The Time feels Right for it… There is some extra love in the air these days ! :).”

He added, “And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit…) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love – The Greatest Astra!” Brahmastra will release on September 9, this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.On March 29, Ayan Mukerji shared several photos of Ranbir and Alia as they wrapped up Brahmastra's shoot after a period of 5 years. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to tie the knot on April 14. Ranbir and Alia have been dating for over four years, and made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception.



