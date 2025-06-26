Ahmed Khan on Filming 'Tu Jaane Na' in Freezing 5°C: ‘Katrina Never Complained’

Director and choreographer Ahmed Khan has shared fond memories of filming the iconic track Tu Jaane Na from Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, reflecting on the extreme conditions the cast and crew endured during the shoot. The romantic number, featuring Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, remains one of Bollywood’s most cherished songs, not only for its soulful melody but also for its stunning visuals, shot in the striking landscape of Pamukkale, Turkey.

Recalling the experience, Ahmed revealed how the team battled freezing temperatures throughout the shoot. “It was beautiful, but freezing, and Katrina had to wear light, summery costumes, even though the temperature was close to 5°C. But we chose the gothic black outfit and there was no make up at all on her. Despite the harsh conditions, she remained completely professional and gave every shot her best.”

He praised Katrina Kaif’s dedication and composure, noting that she never once complained or let the discomfort show on her face. “We had very limited daylight, and the wind made things even tougher. But Katrina understood the vision and stayed focused. Her commitment added so much emotion and elegance to the visuals.”

Reflecting on the challenges, Ahmed added, “It is always the most difficult shoots that bring out something special. Looking back, I’m proud of what we created. We shot it in a colessium which was also an amphitheatre and gladiators used to fight and there was something eerie about the locations but the romance really stood out."

Composed by Pritam and sung by Atif Aslam, Tu Jaane Na became a chartbuster shortly after its release and continues to resonate with audiences years later. The serene setting, combined with heartfelt performances by the lead actors, gave the song a timeless quality that remains unforgettable. On the work front, Ahmed Khan is now preparing to begin the final marathon schedule of the much-anticipated family entertainer Welcome to the Jungle, with filming set to take place in the UAE and various scenic locations across India.