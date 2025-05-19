Ahmed Khan Reveals Son Azaan’s Intent To Break Away From the Chocolate-Boy Image

Director-choreographer Ahmed Khan’s 23-year-old son, Azaan, is gearing up for his acting debut in a yet-untitled revenge drama. The film is slated to go on floors in November and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule. Given Ahmed Khan’s background as a filmmaker, it would be natural to assume he’d direct his son's launch, but that may not be the case. Filmmaker-Choreographer Ahmed Khan said,“Azaan has grown up watching filmmaking at home. When he was 15 years old, he shot and featured in his own song. One day, he told me that he had learned all about filmmaking and now wanted to try his hand at acting."

He added, "Only a technician’s son can understand the importance of this. He doesn’t wish to debut as a typical, chocolate-boy or dancing hero but as something completely unconventional." He also said that he “will direct Azaan Khan’s second film”. “It is a challenge to make a film on a technician’s son who is from the film industry but I know Azaan will make me proud,” he says.