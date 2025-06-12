Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Bollywood Stars Devastated as London-Bound Flight with 242 Aboard Goes Down

London bound commercial flight crashed shortly after takeoff into a densely populated residential area near Dharpur in the Meghaninagar locality. As per the reports the plane was carrying 242 Onboard and in which several are feared to be dead. Crash left a thick layer of smoke in surrounding area promoting local authorities to close the road for public safety. Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan has expressed the shock on this aviation tragedy.

Bollywood Star R Madhavan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "AI 171 — SHOCKING AND HEARTBREAKING… Total Dismay.. Praying for all the Bereaved and families of the of the victims."

AI 171 — SHOCKING AND HEARTBREAKING… Total Dismay.. Praying for all the Bereaved and families of the of the victims. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 12, 2025

Akshay Kumar also expressed shocked and said, "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time."

Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 12, 2025

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Absolutely heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

Absolutely heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 12, 2025

Sunny Deol wrote on X,“Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time.”

Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need.

May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time. 🙏 — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 12, 2025

Also Read: Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani On Board Air India Flight To London

Following the accident Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken immediate steps to assess the situation and coordinate the response. The Prime Minister personally spoke with Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, to understand the details of the incident and the ongoing rescue efforts. Minister Naidu informed PM Modi that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee the rescue and relief operations firsthand. Following this, the Prime Minister directed the Minister to ensure that all necessary support and resources are extended without delay to the affected area and victims. He also requested to be kept regularly updated on the progress of rescue and relief activities.