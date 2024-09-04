AI Brings Raha and Rishi Kapoor Together: Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Shares Granddaughter-Grandfather Photo

As technology is getting advanced, anything is possible. With AI, we can do anything; photo morphing is very common. We can see many AI-generated images and videos of celebrities going viral. Recently, an AI-generated video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha with late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has gone viral on social media. Neetu Kapoor also shared this heartwarming image on her Instagram account.

This AI-generated photo was shared by Pammi Gautam on her Instagram account on the occasion of Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, i.e., on 4th September. Rishi Kapoor died in 2020. His son Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

Another viral AI image shared by a fan features Raha with her late grandfather Rishi, who is holding the one-year-old in his arms.