"AI will not replace everything...," says 'Naatu Naatu' singer Kaala Bhairava

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 20 : Singer Kaala Bhairava, best known for Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu, opines that artificial intelligence will not replace creators in future since it is merely a tool that aids the process of content-creation, which often involves things that are born out of real life experiences of people.

Speaking to ANI, Kaala Bhairava said, "I feel it is a very efficient, not efficient exactly, we have to find some other superlative for it. It is a tool which can be used to an advantage for us in many things. In music if I have to comment, it is intelligence I mean, but it can only be as much because music and books and movies anything which has got to do something with, which comes out of actual experience of the creator, which is something coming from within you, I feel ultimately AI is just another tool which aids you in your process."

He added, "But coming to thoughts and statements like AI will replace everything, do everything and creators will not be there, I do not agree with it because anyone creates something, it is coming out of their rich life experiences, from within them. Creation and AI might look the same, but AI is a tool which aids the creation process. "

Meanwhile, Kaala Bhairava is being lauded for lending his voice to the new version of the 'Hanuman Chalisa Ansh' for 'The Legend of Hanuman Season 3', which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Recalling working for it, Kaala shared, "I wanted to do the same thing but in a different manner. I wanted to create to my version of Hanuman Chalisa in a very rousing and pacey manner, which has got the grandiose, the beats and everything. Because I was looking at it in a way that it should be something that people listen to and get some courage and motivation from it, that whatever it is, we can. I wanted to do it in that space. It was a conscious thing."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor