AICWA demands investigation on 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' set fire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 : The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Monday demanded an investigation on the fire on the set of TV serial "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" from Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

AICWA has also requested that an FIR should be registered against The Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films Production House, Producers Pradeep Gupta, Rajesh Ram Singh, Pia Bajpiee, Shaika Parween and Channel.

The letter reads, "Respected Sir, I am writing this letter to bring to your attention a serious matter that requires your immediate attention. On the 10th of March 2023, a massive fire broke out on the set of the television series "Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Mein" Serial at Filmcity, Mumbai. The fire not only destroyed the entire set but also caused extensive damage to the adjacent sets of "Teri Meri Doriyaann" and "Ajooni" Serial. The incident occurred at around 4 pm and endangered the lives of more than 1,000 workers and artists present on the set."

He added, "What is alarming is the fact that there was no provision for fire safety, and neither were any fire norms being followed. The set was being used for a scene involving children, and there was no stunt master or fire safety arrangements in place. This sheer negligence and irresponsibility on the part of the production house, producer and the channel have put the lives of innocent people in danger."

The letter further reads, "The production house responsible for the serial, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein," is Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, The producers are Pradeep Gupta, Rajesh Ran Singh, and Pia Bajpiee and channel. The incident is not the first of its kind as a similar mishap occurred at Chitrakoot studio, Andheri last year, which resulted in the death of a worker. It is disheartening to know that the film industry in Maharashtra has been functioning without following any fire safety norms for the past years."

"Therefore, I request you to initiate a high-level inquiry into the incident and ensure that the responsible production house, producers, and the channel are held accountable for their gross negligence. I urge you to take immediate action and file an FIR against Production House Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, Producers Pradeep Gupta, Rajesh Ran Singh, Pia Bajpiee, Shaika Parween, and the Channel involved in this unfortunate incident. I hope that you will take appropriate steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the workers and artists in the film industry and prevent such incidents from occurring in the future," the letter concludes.

Recently, a fire broke out on the set of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' at Film City. According to reports, no casualties were reported, and the entire set was gutted. The fire also affected the sets of two other shows.

