AICWA president appeals to streaming giants to provide more space for Kannada films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : The President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written a letter to the streaming giants for the inclusion of more Kannada films in their streaming library.

He wrote a letter to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, MX Player, Zee5 and others.

In his letter, he mentioned that this lack of representation not only demoralizes the creative talent within the Kannada film industry but also deprives a global audience of the rich and diverse cultural narratives of Kannada cinema.

He added that recently actor Rishab Shetty, who won the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 70th National Film Awards for his directorial film 'Kantara', expressed his concern over the lack of representation of Kannada cinema on major OTT platforms.

"Dear CEO, I am writing to you on behalf of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), representing the interests and aspirations of countless artists, technicians, and workers within the Kannada film industry. Recently, acclaimed Kannada filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty expressed his deep concern regarding the lack of representation for Kannada films on major OTT platforms," he wrote in the letter.

He continued that although Kannada cinema is getting global attention and receiving several accolades, it is often overlooked by digital platforms.

"Despite Kannada films winning prestigious awards and receiving international recognition at various film festivals, they are frequently overlooked by leading digital platforms. This unfortunate reality often forces filmmakers to release their work on YouTube, significantly limiting the films' reach and potential revenue," he further mentioned in his letter.

He urged the streaming platforms to include Kannada films to have multiple benefits. "Including Kannada films on your platform can have multiple benefits. By providing space for Kannada films, you would not only enhance the diversity of content but also unlock significant revenue potential. Kannada films have a dedicated fan base, and their increased availability on your platform can lead to higher engagement and subscriptions," he added.

"Moreover, this inclusion would create more opportunities for workers, technicians, and artists in the Kannada film industry. A broader platform presence means more chances for new and emerging talent, while also encouraging the industry to produce more films specifically for OTT platforms. This increased production will lead to a more vibrant and profitable partnership, benefiting both your platform and the Kannada film industry," he added how including the Kannada films can give opportunities to different people in the industry.

The letter concluded with, "We are confident that such an initiative will be mutually beneficial, allowing your platform to support regional cinema while also enriching its content offerings. Kannada cinema has a wealth of stories waiting to be discovered, and with your support, we can bring these stories to a global audience."

