Airline responds to Aditi Rao Hydari's 'airport circus' comment

Mumbai, April 27 After Aditi Rao Hydari complained about being stuck in a flight early morning in Mumbai as there was "no ladder nor an airbridge", the airline issued a statement on Saturday evening clarifying that the delay was of "12 minutes".

IANS on Saturday morning had reported that Hydari was "stranded" on the tarmac, albeit briefly, going by her post on her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of the airport from her flight window, which had just landed.

She had captioned her post: "New lows everyday! No ladder nor an airbridge. While we watch the 12:10 a.m. airport circus. Stranded @vistara #mumbaiairportterminal2."

In its statement, Vistara has said: "We confirm that the deboarding of Vistara flight UK 876 operating from Hyderabad to Mumbai faced a delay of 12 minutes due to an obstruction in aligning the step ladder with our aircraft."

The statement added: "The relevant authorities were immediately informed and corrective measures were taken. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to the same."

On the work front, Hydari will be seen in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', a period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

The web series is scheduled for release on May 1.

