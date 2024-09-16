Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bags Best Actress award at SIIMA, daughter Aaradhya captures her winning moments

Dubai [UAE], September 16 : The latest edition of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clinching the trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics).

She won the award for her terrific performance in Mani Ratnam's film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya during her winning moment.

The little girl was super elated to see her mom bagging the prestigious award.

Several pictures from the ceremony surfaced online. In the visuals, we can see Aaradhya capturing the special moments of her mom while she received the award on the stage at the ceremony, which was held in Dubai on Sunday.

Kabir Khan presented the award to Aishwarya. In her acceptance speech, she said, "Thank you so very much SIIMA for honouring me with award. It means the world to me because this was a movie so close to my heart, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by my guru Mani Ratnam. And honouring my work for the best actress as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan is actually celebrating the work of the entire team."

The mother-daughter duo even walked the red carpet. Aishwarya took selfies with her fans who gathered outside the venue.

Aishwarya's co-star Chiyaan Vikram also took home Best Actor (Tamil) award at SIIMA 2024.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

