Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn-starrer evergreen film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' turns 24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : It's been 24 years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' came and touched the hearts. The film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

As the evergreen film clocked 24 years, Bhansali Productions posted a special video featuring special scenes from the film.

"As their destinies unfold, the enduring power of love prevails...Celebrating 24 years of this timeless tale. 24YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam," a post read on the Instagram page of Bhansali Productions.

Released in 1999, the iconic movie narrates the story of a newly-wed man Vanraj (Ajay), who discovers that his wife Nandini (Aishwarya) is in love with another man Sameer (Salman) and decides to unite them. However, the story took a turn when Nandini had a change of heart and decided to stay with Vanraj (Ajay) instead of running away with Sameer.

The music of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' deserves a special mention. Each song became an instant hit and continues to be cherished by music lovers. Whether it was the playful "Nimbuda Nimbuda," the soul-stirring "Tadap Tadap," the energetic "Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje," or the timeless title track "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam," every composition struck a chord with the audience.

'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' also won several awards including National Award for music, choreography, cinematography and production design.

