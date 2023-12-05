Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dance with daughter takes the internet by storm in viral video

Mother daughter duo of Bollywood industry, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan gets immense love from their fans. Former Miss World often seen displaying her affection towards her daughter, they are frequently spotted hand in hand at various events. A recent heartwarming moment captured Aishwarya sharing a video of them dancing and enjoying the moment together. Though the song "Qayamat Qayamat" from the movie Deewane plays in the background, it's uncertain if this is the original track accompanying their moves. This endearing video is making rounds on the internet, earning immense love from their fans.

The joyful Video shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is from the IIFA 2022 party. In the video, Aishwarya is adorned in a black ethnic ensemble, while Aaradhya looks adorable in a white outfit. Aishwarya captioned this video as "Dance with Muma at the live show".

Recently, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai celebrated her birthday, and on this delightful occasion brought a her daughter Aaradhya took the stage and delivered a special speech for her mother. Aishwarya was visibly happy and touched by this sweet gesture. Aaradhya's linguistic prowess and expressive gestures at such a tender age have earned her widespread appreciation from fans on social media. During her speech, Aaradhya expressed, "My loving mother is my life, what she is doing is amazing. She helps everyone. I just want to say that mom, what you do is incredible."