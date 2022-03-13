Aishwarya Rajesh has fangirl moment with actress Sneha

Chennai, March 13 Actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who has gone on to emerge as one of the top actresses of the Tamil film industry now, says she had a fangirl moment with actress Sneha with whom she worked on an ad film recently.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to give out details, Aishwarya said, "Let me share a small memory. I was a little girl standing in one corner and watching shooting for the first time at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

"My mom was like, 'Enough! Come, let's go.' I was glued watching the beautiful actress Sneha."

The actress said that she experienced the same awe-struck feeling that she had experienced when she was a child while acting with Sneha recently.

Grateful for the experience, Aishwarya thanked the firm for which the ad was made and its director Balasubramanian Babu Shankar.

