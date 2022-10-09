Aishwarya Rajesh pens emotional post as brother turns Bigg Boss contestant

Chennai, Oct 9 Actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who has delivered commendable roles in several critically acclaimed hits in Tamil and Telugu, has urged her fans and followers to support her brother Manikanta Rajesh, who has entered the latest season of Bigg Boss Tamil as a contestant.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of her childhood photograph with her brother and other members of her family. She wrote: "Very very happy at the same time very very emotional that my brother @iam_manikanta_rajesh is now in Big Boss Tamil.

"Bujjy that's how I call him. He is my brother, friend, my father figure (and) I'll definitely miss him (for a ) few days but I only wish him good luck and wish him to be successful through Big Boss Tamil.

"Thank you Vijay TV for this opportunity and please do support my brother Bujjy."

The next season of Tamil Television reality show Bigg Boss, which is to be hosted by actor Kamal Haasan, is to feature 20 contestants including VJ Maheshwari, Actress Ayisha, Dance Master Robert, cricketer and model Ram Ramasamy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor