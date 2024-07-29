Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt jet off on ‘local flight’ for Mauritian getaway

Mumbai, July 29 Television personalities and couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are on their way to unwind in the picturesque locale of Mauritius via a "local flight."

Aishwarya took to her Instagram stories and shared a video from the airport while waiting to board the flight.

Neil can also be seen sitting next to her, looking excited.

The actress captioned the clip: "Hum log jalad local flight se Mauritius jaa rahe hai."

Sharing the same video, Neil added: "Arrey jaldi kar, Mauritius jana hai."

Aishwarya gained stardom after portraying the role of Patralekha 'Pakhi' Mohitepatil in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'.

She was also seen in reality shows such as 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' and 'Bigg Boss 17'.

The 31-year-old actress started her television journey in 2015, featuring in an episode of 'Code Red'.

In the same year, she played Jamvanthi in 'Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman'.

Neil rose to fame with his work in 'Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop'. He was also part of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and 'Bigg Boss 17'.

The actor will soon be seen playing the role of Arjun in a new show titled 'Megha Barsenge'.

Neil and Aishwarya met on the sets of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and fell in love. They got engaged in 2021 and married later that year in Ujjain.

