Aishwarya twins with daughter Aaradhya in matching traditional suits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Aishwarya Rai made a stylish entry along with her daughter Aaradhya at the star-studded wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Aishwarya made heads turn not only with her presence but also with her outfit.

Aishwarya slayed the red Anarkali suit with a matching embroidered work shrug.

She opted for a choker set and maang tikka to accessorise her look.

Like mother, daughter Aaradhya wore a blue-green printed Anarkali.

A while ago, Amitabh Bachchan was spotted with wife actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan.

The duo posed for cameras along with their family including son and actor Abhishek Bachchan daughter Shweta Nanda, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, and their children Navya and Agastya.

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

