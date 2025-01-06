Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival 2025 to be Held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from January 15-19

The 10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF), a highly anticipated event showcasing unique films from across the globe, will be held from January 15 to 19, 2025, at PVR INOX, Prozone Mall, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The festival is expected to be attended by several prominent national and international artists.

The 10th AIFF, organized by the Marathwada Art, Culture and Film Foundation and presented by Nath Group, Mahatma Gandhi Mission, and Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, is endorsed by the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) and the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI). The festival also receives support from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, the National Film Development Corporation Ltd., Government of Maharashtra, and the Maharashtra Film, State and Cultural Development Corporation Ltd. Co-organizers include Solitaire Towers and Abhyudaya Foundation, while MGM School of Film Arts serves as the academic partner and MGM Radio FM 90.8 is the radio partner.

The 10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival aims to showcase world-class films, provide a platform for filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts to exchange ideas, and promote Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Marathwada as a cultural and production hub. The festival also seeks to boost tourism, foster interactions between local artists and industry experts, and highlight contemporary Marathi cinema. Over five days, the festival will feature events, including the Indian Cinema Competition with nine films in various languages, judged by a panel of five national-level jury members alongside audiences.

Also Read| Sai Paranjpye to Receive Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award at Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival 2025.

The Best Indian Film at the 10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival will receive the prestigious Golden Kailas Award and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. Additional awards will recognize the Best Screenplay and Best Actor (Male/Female) in individual categories. To celebrate the festival's 10th anniversary, a special event will be held for film lovers in Marathwada, featuring a screening of Kaliya Mardan, the iconic silent film by Dadasaheb Phalke, made 105 years ago. The screening will be accompanied by live music from the Kolkata-based orchestra group, Shatabdir Shabda, recreating the silent film experience.

Maharashtra's Minister of Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, will inaugurate the 10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival, with renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker as honorary chairman. The Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Padma Bhushan Sai Paranjpye for her contributions to Indian cinema. Dignitaries include NFDC's D. Ramakrishnan and others. The festival will open with Little Jaffna, a French-Tamil film, and run at PVR-INOX, Prozone Mall until January 19, 2025, with the closing ceremony featuring Farah Khan, Resul Pookutty, and Ashutosh Gowariker.