Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again preponed

The release date of Ajay Devgan and Deepika Padukone starrer Singham Again has been preponed to Independence Day from Diwali 2024.Earlier, the film was supposed to release on Diwali, 2024. The film will go to floors in August, 2023.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again will see Deepika in a cop avatar. Singham Again is going to be the third instalment of the super hit cop franchise Singham. Recently, Ajay and Rohit Shetty began the preparations for their upcoming action film. Earlier, on January 2, Ajay took to Instagram and shared photographs from the film's narration. He delighted fans by announcing Singham 2. The actor stated he began 2023 with the narration of his up-coming movie with Rohit Shetty. Sharing the pictures, Ajay wrote, "Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty ‘s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster."