Ajay Devgn and Tabu Reunite for 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Trailer Release Tomorrow

Once again Ajay Devgan and Tabu will reunite for upcoming film titled 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum'. A week back makers released the teaser of the movie and now the official trailer will be out tomorrow that is on June 13 at 1.45. Fans are excited to see Tabu and Ajay together and they are currently trending on social media. Jimmy Sheirgill will also be playing the prominent role in this film.

By looking at poster and teaser fans are predicting epic love story between Ajay Devgan and Tabu. They are super excited to see this on screen couples love story.

#AjayDevgn and #Tabu’s onscreen legacy is turning another page with an epic love story titled #AuronMeinKahanDumTha.



Written & Directed by #NeerajPandey, the film marks the director’s foray into this genre for the very first time.



Trailer Releasing tomorrow, on 13th June.

The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey, marking his directorial debut in this genre. Pandey's first film, A Wednesday, was highly praised by critics and received numerous accolades. Following this success, he directed Special 26 (2013) and Baby (2015), both of which were critically acclaimed and commercially successful. He also worked as a producer on Rustom (2016). In 2016, Pandey returned to directing with the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, based on Indian cricketer M.S. Dhoni, which was well received both critically and commercially. In addition to his work as a filmmaker, Pandey is also an author, having written the novel Ghalib Danger in 2013.