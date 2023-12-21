Ajay Devgn celebrates 23 years of 'Raju Chacha', remembers Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : As the action comedy film 'Raju Chacha' clocked 23 today, actor Ajay Devgn took a stroll down memory lane and recalled good old days with Rishi Kapoor.

To mark the occasion, Ajay shared a picture of Raju Chacha's part 1, 2 and 3 digital cassettes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1GmXbPInD3/

Along with the picture, he penned a lengthy note and reminisced about the Raju Chacha days and called his character 'a man deeply rooted in emotion'.

The note read, "Reflecting on 23 years of #RajuChacha, a film that holds my heart for many reasons [?]Anil's directorial debut paved the way for me to embody Raju, a man deeply rooted in emotion, despite walking on the wrong side of the law."

He remembered working with late actor Rishi Kapoor.

"This movie gave me the opportunity to work with kids for the first time, who made things so much more fun on set, and to share the screen with Rishi Ji for the very first time, a memory I'll always hold close to my heart," Ajay added.

Ajay revealed how his wife Kajol acted as his "steadfast partner on and off screen."

"And amidst it all, @kajol stood as my steadfast partner, on and off screen, offering unwavering support. As I look back, I can only feel gratitude for having been a part of this film! ," the actor continued.

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "@ajaydevgn Sir will there be part 2 of the movie ? I would like to watch it again this time with my son the first time i watched i was 11 years old . It was absolutely amazing movie of that time ."

Another user commented, "Beautiful memories for 90's gen Ajay Sir you are my favourite since my childhood."

"One of my all time favourites," another user commented.

Directed by Ajay's late brother Anil Devgan. The film featured a stellar star cast with Ajay, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor and comedy king Johnny Lever.

Kajol and Ajay starred in many big projects like 'Gundaraj', 'Ishq', 'Pyar to Hona Hi Tha', 'Dil Kya Kare' and most recently in the period action film 'Tanhaji: The unsung warrior' in 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will also be seen in producer Boney Kapoor's period film 'Maidaan', in an untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavan and in director Rohit Shetty's action thriller film 'Singham Again'.

