Ajay Devgn denies fight rumours with Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Ajay Devgn who was last seen in Runway 34, in his recent interview opened up about his equation with Shahrukh Khan. Speaking to India Today, Ajay said, "The six-seven of us, who were from the 90's generation who started practically together or maybe one or two years here and there, we share a great rapport. We all support each other. I mean whatever the media can write about some issues with me or Shah Rukh Khan or something else, they are not there. We speak over the phone, we are all fine. Whenever one has a problem, the other is standing by. We trust each other, we believe in each other, that if somebody says 'we are there with you' it means they are going to be there. So we have never had a problem ever."

Ajay also pinned the blame for fight rumours on their fans, who love to argue about which actor is better on social media. “Sometimes what happens is they are (news of celebrity feuds) also created. Not just by the media, but sometimes by fanatic fans, who we don't have control on. So, when they start fighting with each other, people think two actors are fighting and so that is a perception that goes out. Then we actually speak together about controlling them. But, I would like to tell all the fans that we are all as one and, so, the next time they are fighting over us, please don't fight,” he added.Ajay and Shah Rukh Khan have never worked together. He has, however, worked with Salman in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He also made a guest appearance in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.Kajol, who has acted with Shahrukh in many iconic films, had once shared how she and Shahrukh ended up becoming friends in the first place. “I remember Shah Rukh and other actors had a huge hangover when they came on the sets and I was jabbering away in Marathi to his make-up guy. They were like ‘what is that voice. It is going to split open our heads’. He was very grumpy but I kept chatting and finally, he said, ‘Will you please shut up… chup ho jao’. I think that’s how we became friends,” she said.

